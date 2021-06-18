UN re-elects Antonio Guterres as secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has elected Antonio Guterres to a second term as secretary-general, giving him another five years at the helm of the 193-member world organization. Ambassadors in the assembly chamber burst into applause as Assembly President Volkan Bozkir announced Guterres’ re-election by acclamation. Just before the announcement, Estonia’s U.N. Ambassador Sven Jurgenson, the current Security Council president, read a resolution adopted by the 15-member council recommending Guterres for a second term. Under the U.N. Charter, the General Assembly elects the secretary-general on the recommendation of the Security Council.