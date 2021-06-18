UW Health supports new fathers with a boot camp

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fathers' Day is right around the corner and many first time dads will be celebrating.

UW Health is holding a support group for fathers with an interactive boot camp.

The company launched the "Boot Camp" for dads in 2019, and is a one-time three hour workshop for first-time dads to ask questions and talk with more experienced fathers.

"Most of the classes for the, for new parents has been focused around mom. So this is a class or a workshop that's focused around fathers. And it's run by fathers for fathers," program director Will Housley said

Due to the pandemic the workshop will be offered virtually twice a month.

