Victim of ‘complex, violent death’ in Janesville identified

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner released Friday the name of the victim who was found dead Monday morning as Kathleen Beggs, 97, of Janesville.

The medical examiner did not provide an exact cause of death other than it was "unnatural."

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said deputies were called to the 11000 block of W. Mineral Point Road in the Town of Center, which is near Footville.

Authorities said a relative of Beggs went to check on her and found her body in the garage.

Officials said there was a third person in the house at the time, unaware of the 911 call. Investigators say they took that person to the sheriff's office as a "person of interest."

The sheriff's office revealed earlier Friday the "person of interest" was being held at the Rock County Jail on an unrelated charge.

