Where Madison kids can pick up free meals this summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) is partnering with the Summer Food Service Program to provide nutritious meals to children 18 and under this summer, starting Monday.

The district announced in a press release, the service starts June 21, offering boxes that have 14 nutritious meals to 18 years old or younger not receiving meals through the summer semester, and will end Friday, August 13.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction funded the program to provide food when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

According to the release, the boxes can be picked up by an older sibling, family member, neighbor, or friend. There is no need to provide proof of children 18 or younger, and those picking up boxes will only need to indicate the number of boxes needed.

"We want to make sure no child goes hungry this summer," said MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins. "Having reliable, convenient access to nutritious breakfasts, lunches, and snacks through summer helps our students stay strong, healthy, and curious, with the energy to explore their world and play through the summer months so they are ready to learn on day one of the new school year."

Boxes can be picked up at any of these locations during the times they are open:

Allied Boys & Girls Club of Dane County (parking lot)

1818 W Beltline Hwy.

Mondays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lake View Elementary School (main parking lot)

1802 Tennyson Ln.

Mondays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Eagle Heights Community Center (front of building)

611 Eagle Heights Dr.

Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

La Follette High School (Welcome Center)

702 Pflaum Rd.

Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

MMSD Food Production Center (parking lot)

4711 Pflaum Rd.

Tuesdays 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Memorial High School

201 S. Gammon Rd.

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Welcome Center)

Wednesdays 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (door #6 at loading dock between Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School)

Badger Rock Middle School (main parking lot)

501 E. Badger Rd.

Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Midvale Elementary School (parking lot)

502 Caromar Dr.

Thursdays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sandburg Elementary School (parking lot)

4114 Donald Dr.

Thursdays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

East High School (rear lot near field house addition)

2222 E. Washington Ave.

Fridays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Huegel Elementary School (parking lot)

2601 Prairie Rd.

Fridays 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

