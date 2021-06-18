Skip to Content

Woman now 7th person wanted in Georgia taxi driver’s slaying

12:07 pm National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A seventh person is now wanted in the April death of a Georgia taxi driver found slain far from her home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that it has obtained a murder warrant for 28-year-old Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion of Marietta. Investigators say Encarnacion was last known to be in Mexico. Encarnacion is accused in the death of 37-year-old Rosanna Delgado. The Venezuelan immigrant disappeared April 16 while driving her taxi. The mother of two was found dead on April 20 at a rental cabin in northern Georgia’s mountains. Three suspects were arrested in May in Mexico and returned to the United States. Encarnacion and three others remain at large.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content