WASHINTON (WKOW) -- The Biden's family dog, Champ, passed away Saturday.

President Biden tweeted the news, saying, "our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him."

Champ, a German Shepard, was with the Biden's for 13 years.

The First Lady also tweeted, saying, "RIP to our sweet, good boy, Champ. We will miss you always."