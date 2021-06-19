Dane County Farmers’ Market returns to the Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- After much anticipation, Dane County Farmers' Market is back on the Capitol Square.

The market moved back Saturday, after spending all of 2020 and the start of the 2021 season at Alliant Energy Center. Many people came out in the nice weather to enjoy it.

With no more pandemic restrictions, all the vendors and visitors are back on the Square.

"It's just exciting to finally get out again and experience interactions," said shopper Holly Thidemann.

The market will be on the Square every Saturday morning through November 13, except September 25 when it will move for Art Fair on the Square.

Dane County Farmers' Market runs 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.