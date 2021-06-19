Dry & sunny most of the day, severe storms possible on Father’s Day

MADISON (WKOW) - A few weak storms and showers pushed across southern WI early Saturday morning, bringing little rain.

Dry weather took over fairly early in the morning hours, with sunshine moving in not too long after. Mostly sunny skies are expected across the region today, with dry weather staying the case until Sunday.

Saturday is the day to get outside of the two this weekend.

Father's Day brings a couple rounds of showers and storms.

The first, arriving likely late morning/early afternoon. This round will likely bring more rain than storms, any storms will most likely not be severe.

From 1 to 3 p.m. there's a chance for dry time and some sunshine.

If sun shines, and the region warms there will be a good chance for strong to even a few severe storms later in the day.

Showers and storms are expected to return to the region later afternoon, mainly throughout the evening hours Sunday. This is the better time frame of when we could see a severe storm.

Threats include hail up to 1", wind gusts up to 60 mph and a tornado or two can't be ruled out. Higher threats for areas south of Madison.

Be sure to stay up-to-date on the forecast, as changes are likely.

The most recent change was an upgrade to the severe threat for areas south of Madison. The yellow region is now under a 2/5 severe weather risk, where areas in the green are under a 1/5 severe weather risk.

Any areas that get hit with both rounds of showers/storms could get a decent amount of rain, potentially around 1-3 inches.

Temperatures cool as we go into the work week, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Little chances for rain, but we're mainly dry with no severe risk yet.