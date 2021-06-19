Electrical issues caused house fire in Beloit, home a total loss

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Fire officials consider a home a total loss after a fire Friday evening.

The City of Beloit Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Forest Avenue around 5 p.m.

South Beloit, Town of Beloit, Brodhead Fire, Footville fire departments assisted on the scene, as well as Edgerton EMS.

Firefighters said no one was in the home when the fire started, and there were no injuries from the incident.

According to the fire chief, the residences have been notified.

The department reported electrical issues lead to the house fire and the total loss of the home.