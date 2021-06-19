JPD: One victim critically hurt in shooting

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one woman with life-threatening injuries.

Police were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the 400 block of S. Ringold Street for a person suffering a gunshot wound.

Officers reported they found a 58-year-old woman injured from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

The Janesville Fire Department took the victim to Mercy Hospital Trauma Center.

Law enforcement said the people involved knew each other, have been identified, and are cooperating.

According to officials, it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The Janesville Police Department is investigating the incident. If you have any information on it, police ask you to call them at (608)757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636.