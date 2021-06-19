MedFlight takes victim after shooting in Livingston

LIVINGSTON (WKOW) -- MedFlight took a gunshot wound victim to a hospital after a shooting outside a Livingston business Saturday morning, according to officials.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a possible shooting around 12:30 a.m. at The Hell Inn Bar and Grill on N Center Street.

Deputies reported they found a 34-year-old man lying outside the door to the bar bleeding from wounds.

MedFlight took the victim to a hospital for his injuries.

Officials said his condition is unknown.

Investigators spoke to a witness who said they saw the suspect pointing and shot a gun toward where the victim was found.

Authorities identified the suspect as Todd Holder, 52-year-old, of Livingston, and found him at a residence outside of the village.

According to deputies, Holder was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail to await charges of Attempted 1st Degree Homicide.

Livingston Fire Department, Montfort EMS, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice State Crime Lab assisted in the incident.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office investigates the incident and is withholding the victim's name until family has been notified.