Milkha Singh, India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ ace runner, dies at 91

NEW DELHI (AP) — Milkha Singh, one of India’s first sport superstars and ace sprinter who overcame a childhood tragedy to become the country’s most celebrated athlete, has died. He was 91. His family says Singh died late Friday of complications from COVID-19. Popularly known as “the Flying Sikh,” Singh was the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the 400m division in 1958. He narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal, finishing fourth at the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Games. Singh was born in a small village of undivided India, which is now in Pakistan. He saw his parents and siblings being killed during the Partition of India. Singh is survived by one son and three daughters.