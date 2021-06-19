Newgarden earns pole for IndyCar race at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Josef Newgarden has earned the pole position for Sunday’s IndyCar race at Road America as he attempts to help Team Penske earn its first win of the season. Newgarden had a fastest lap of 1 minute, 46.0186 seconds on a road course that extends just over 4 miles and features 14 turns. Colton Herta will join Newgarden on the front row. Jack Harvey will start third. Team Penske drivers were three of the top six qualifiers. Will Power was fourth and Simon Pagenaud sixth. This is the longest that Team Penske has gone without a win to start a season since 1999.