Queen beams as she returns to Ascot after COVID-19 hiatus

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has attended the final day of the Ascot races, where environmental protesters urged the monarch to press politicians to act against climate change. The 95-year-old queen has attended Ascot almost every year of her seven-decade reign. She was absent last year, when the event was held without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. Her return came two months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip. Dressed in a mint-green outfit, the queen smiled broadly as she inspected one of her horses, Reach for the Moon, after its second-place finish. Protesters from Extinction Rebellion unfurled a banner reading “Racing to Extinction” at the racecourse, which they said was intended to be seen by the queen.