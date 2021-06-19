Reports: US student found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports said searchers have found the body of an American student who went missing several days earlier and that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found Saturday in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow. Russia’s Investigative Committee said a woman’s body was found in Bor and that a suspect with a record of serious crimes had been arrested, but did not give names. The cause of death was not specified. Local news reports said Serou was last seen on Tuesday after getting into a car. One newspaper said she sent an email to her mother expressing alarm that “unknown people” were driving her.