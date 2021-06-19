Rockton residents spend first night back at home after Chemtool plant fire

ROCKTON (WREX)— Some Rockton residents got a chance to sleep in their own beds Friday night after officials ended the evacuation zone near the Chemtool plant.

On Friday, officials announced residents who live in a one mile radius of the plant were given the OK to go home after field samples from the Illinois EPA came back stable and safe.

On Saturday, WREX-TV spoke with one person who says while he is so thankful to be home again, there is still so much that needs to be done to get back to a normal life.

"It's been just brutal. I have a dog that I can't even let in my yard, I have chunks of metal in my yard. We are literally a stone's throw from ground zero," said resident Brent Loomis.

Officials will continue to test the land, air, and water quality. Federal officials the cause of the fire does not appear suspicious or criminal.