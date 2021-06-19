Serbian state TV: Explosion again rocks munitions factory

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television RTS says an explosion has rocked a munitions factory in a central town that was hit by a fire and a series of blasts earlier this month. The report says one powerful explosion was heard just before 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) Saturday, followed by a several smaller blasts. Videos from the scene showed thick smoke rising from the Sloboda factory in Cacak as local media said a detonation shook the area. Authorities have ordered an evacuation of the area around the factory. There was no immediate official statement about the incident from authorities. The previous blasts at a munition depot on June 4 forced evacuations around the factory but caused no injuries.