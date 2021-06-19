Mother Nature’s Gift to W.I. Dads – Severe Weather

MADISON (WKOW) - All modes of severe weather will be possible as we end the weekend, celebrate southern Wisconsin dads and kick off Summer officially.

Make sure that you and your family have a plan now, in case a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning is issued for where you live. All modes of severe weather will be possible on Sunday.

Wind and hail will be the greatest threats given the ingredients in the atmosphere however, there's a chance an isolated tornado or two could form especially the farther south you live.

Timing out Sunday - there will be morning showers and storms as our next system moves in.

While these storms aren't expected to be severe, there is a chance given they'll form along an eastward moving warm front.

Once these storms move through, we'll watch if skies clear. If skies clear there'll be a better chance for severe weather in the evening/overnight. If skies remain cloudy there will still be a chance however, the threats may not be as great.

Rain totals will be upwards of an inch or so, depending on if your area is hit by multiple storms or showers.

This system wraps up Monday when drier and cooler air moves in.