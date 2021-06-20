A new appreciation for Father’s Day

MADISON (WKOW) - As we move away from the pandemic, some Madison dads reflected on their special day while enjoying one of their favorite sports.

Dads at Vitense Golfland say the most rewarding part of fatherhood was the special memories.

Jim Herman recalls, "When my daughter was about 4 or 5 years old, she got up early in the morning and crawled into bed and had made a little card. It was just a great day we had all together."

"My most memorable Father's Day moment is celebrating my first Father's Day," said Walton Peart.

Some men have different paths to fatherhood but the reward is still the same.

Herman said, "We had our daughter late in life. She was adopted as an infant and becoming parents later in life was the best thing for us."

Last year, dads were treated to a socially-distanced Father's Day and this year, dads say it feels good to be together again.

Peart said, "Last year was tough, having nothing to do so it's nice to be back to where we can go out and go golfing."

According to the National Research Foundation, Americans spent $17 billion on dad during the pandemic and this year it's predicted we'll spend just over $20 billion.