At least 15 die in multiple attacks near US-Mexico border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Law enforcement officials say gunmen aboard a number of vehicles have staged attacks in several neighborhoods in the Mexican border city of Reynosa. At least 15 people died Saturday in clashes that caused widespread panic. The Tamaulipas state agency coordinating security forces said in a statement that the attacks began in the early afternoon in several neighborhoods in the eastern part of the city, which borders McAllen, Texas. The agency said one person died during an attack on police near a border bridge, but it was not clear if the others were shot in random attacks or were targeted.