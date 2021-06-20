Man who walked out of NY hospital found dead 1 month later

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — The body of a man who went missing when he walked out of a hospital emergency room in New York’s Hudson Valley region one month ago has been found. The Poughkeepsie Journal reports that Andrew Neiman’s body was found on the shore of the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday. His sister said on Facebook that Neiman’s identity was confirmed Friday. The Journal reports that the 48-year-old Neiman walked out of the emergency room at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital on May 21. TV host Andy Cohen shared Neiman’s missing poster on his Facebook page and appealed for help in finding him.