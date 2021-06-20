Munich wants rainbow-colored stadium for game with Hungary

MUNICH (AP) — Hungary may play its final group game at the European Championship in a stadium lit up in rainbow colors. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter says he is going to write to UEFA to ask for permission for Germany’s stadium to be lit up with the colors as a sign against homophobia and intolerance when the team plays Hungary on Wednesday. Munich’s city council already called for the stadium to be lit in rainbow colors for the final group game to protest a law recently passed by Hungarian lawmakers that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment. The law has been denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination.