Police: Boater missing on Lake Petenwell

ROME (WKOW) -- The Rome Police Department are searching for a 70-year-old man who went missing from Lake Petenwell Friday evening.

Police were called just before 7:15 p.m. about a boater who fell into the lake.

According to officials, the man was operating the boat, and there was one woman passenger.

The passenger told authorities, the man stopped the boat to look at one of the motors when a big wave hit the boat knocking the man overboard into the water and she couldn't get him back in the boat.

According to the officers, the woman said the man had her shut off the boat's motor and when she turned around from that, he was gone.

Police reported searching for the boater Friday evening, Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, but foresee weather will impact the search.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Dive/Rescue Team, Rome Fire Department, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Nekoosa Ambulance Service and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources all assisted in the incident.

Officers are not releasing the name of those involved until family is contacted.