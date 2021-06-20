Severe weather threat to end Father’s Day

MADISON (WKOW) - A few counties within the 27 News coverage area are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9pm.

Though most of the coverage area is not in the watch, that does not mean that counties not in the watch won't see severe weather. Nearly all of the 27 News coverage area is under a slight risk for severe weather.

While there is an isolated tornado threat, wind and hail will also be threats and most likely the main threats beginning in the late afternoon/early evening.

A slight risk is the second lowest of the five severe weather categories put out by the Storm Prediction Center. Parts of the 27 News coverage area could see one or two severe thunderstorms.

Sunday morning cloud cover and rain will eventually slide east which will make way for another line of storms that will develop along an eastward moving cold front.

Because of clearer skies across parts of Iowa and Minnesota, these storms will most likely be strong to severe as they move into western parts of the forecast area.

Storms, along with the heavy rain, will wrap up between 10pm and midnight Monday.

On the backside of this system, cooler air along with breezy conditions will stick around for Monday.