Showers & storms for Father’s Day, severe potential

MADISON (WKOW) - Today is not only Father's Day, it's the June solstice and it brings a chance of severe weather for some.

Summer officially begins at 10:32 p.m.

Sunday starts dry for most, but rather cloudy and mild.

By mid-late morning, a number of us will be getting the first round of rain with storms possible. South central WI will likely get the first round late morning through early afternoon.

There's a possibilty of strong to severe storms during the first round, although mainly for areas near the Illinois border. The severe threat is likely higher during the second round of showers and storms.

There's potential for a break in precipitation during the afternoon into the evening for some on Sunday.

Another round of showers/storms is anticipated late afternoon/evening, possibly continuing into the early night hours.

Areas south of Madison are under a higher severe risk.

The Storm Prediction Center has put most of the state, besides the northern half, under a 1/5 risk or a Marginal threat. While Madison, mainly south, has a higher threat and is under a Slight risk.

Damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph are possible, hail up to 1" diameter is possible and a tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts!

Showers and storms likely end by midnight. High pressure will settle nearby on Monday, and a northerly breezy wind brings cooler temps.

Highs will dip to the 60s Monday, with a slow warmup throughout the week.