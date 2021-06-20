UPDATE: Appleton man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials say Siket and his dog have been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

********

APPLETON (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert to find a 75-year-old Appleton man who's been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Officials say Paul J. Siket left his home around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to walk his dog on the south side of Appleton near Appleton High School. He has not returned home.

Siket was wearing grey shorts, a white t-shirt with stripes and a black and white cap. His dog's name is Jack and is about 30 pounds.

Contact Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 with any information.