Suspect arraigned in killing of American student in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in central Russia has arraigned a suspect on murder charges in the death of an American woman studying at a local university. The body of 34-year-old Catherine Serou was found Saturday in the woods area near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow. She had been missing since Tuesday. Her mother, Beccy Serou, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, told National Public Radio that her daughter had last texted her: “In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not being abducted.” Russian news reports have identified the suspect as Alexander Popov and said he had a record of violent crimes. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.