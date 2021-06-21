After miraculous escape, thousands raised for Middleton family that lost everything in fire

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A 13-year-old girl across the street helped the Racki family narrowly escape a devastating fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officials say she saw smoke billowing from the family's garage around 3:30 a.m. She then alerted her parents who called the Rackis to wake them up.

Not long after, the home was reduced to ashes. All four members of the Racki family made it out safely.

"What's behind me is unfortunate, the belongings and so on — that fire had been given a head start," said Middleton Fire Chief Aaron Harris. "But very fortunate that some neighbors saw it, notified the family and got them out safely."

The Racki family home in smoke early Monday morning as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

One of the Rackis' neighbors, Jenny Meicher Santek, was woken up by the commotion outside. When she realized what was happening, she rushed to help.

"I sprinted over there to make sure everyone was okay and just watched the house burn to the ground," Santek said.

Officials still don't know what caused the fire.

A shattered basketball goal outside of the Racki family home.

Santek and other neighbors were quick to help out after the fire. Santek set up a GoFundMe page for the Racki family with an initial goal of $10,000.

Within hours, that goal was shattered.

"We are very fortunate to live in a community where I feel like everyone just watches out for each other," Santek said.

Santek says after all of the help the Racki family has done for the community, it's the least she could do.

"This winter a snow plow came and knocked out like four of our mailboxes right in a row," Santek said. "And Anthony [Racki] without pause went and bought us a bucket of Menard sand and put up our mailbox for us."

So far, Santek's GoFundMe page has raised almost $15,000.

The GoFundMe page set up by Santek has already raised nearly $15,000.

"This is just the type of family that is there to reach out and help," Santek said. "And I'm just so glad that the community is doing the same for them."