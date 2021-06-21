Ambassadors recalled after latest Nicaragua arrest

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Mexico and Argentina have recalled their ambassadors to Nicaragua for consultations, a day after President Daniel Ortega’s government arrested yet another presidential contender ahead of the Nov. 7 elections. Mexico and Argentina had broken with others in the region last week in not voting in favor of an Organization of American States resolution condemning more than a dozen recent arrests in Nicaragua of key opposition figures. Late Sunday, Nicaraguan police arrested journalist Miguel Mora for alleged crimes against the state, similar to the announced charges against others arrested during the past month.