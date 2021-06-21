Class action lawsuit filed against Chemtool following massive fire

ROCKTON (WREX) — One week after a massive fire at a chemical plant in Rockton, residents have filed a class action lawsuit.

The Collins Law Firm, P.C. has filed a Class Action lawsuit against Chemtool Incorporated following the fire.

The lawsuit seeks damages for nuisance, trespass, and the loss of use and enjoyment of their homes.

The plaintiffs allege that Chemtool was negligent and failed to exercise the reasonable care that would have prevented the explosion, fire, and smoke, and dust plume that inundated the community.

“We look forward to representing the residents and business owners who have been severely impacted by the explosion at the Chemtool plant and hope to recover for them everything that they have lost as a result of this disaster.” said attorney Ed Manzke.

The residents will be represented by Mr. Manzke and attorney Shawn Collins of The Collins Law Firm.

You can read the full complaint below.

