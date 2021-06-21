Collins’ size a key in Hawks’ matchup against Giannis, Bucks

ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins is set to play a key role for the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks need Collins’ size and athleticism in the difficult matchup against Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In a physical matchup with Philadelphia, in which it seemed the 76ers tried to bully Collins and the Hawks, he helped posted three double-doubles in the last four games of the conference semifinal series. Collins had 14 points, 16 rebounds, Atlanta’s only blocked shot and a steal in the 103-96 Game 7. An Eastern Conference title and a shot at an NBA championship aren’t the only things in play for Collins; he will be a restricted free agent this offseason.