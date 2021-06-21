Cool, breezy weather doesn’t last long

MADISON (WKOW) - Much cooler air has moved in behind the cold front, bringing highs down to the mid-upper 60s across the region.

Gusty northwesterly winds stick around through the afternoon.

Sustained speeds of 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25-30 mph are possible.

Temperatures don't stay this low for long, the warming trend starts tomorrow and we're back to 'normal' high temperatures mid-end of the work week, into the weekend.

Highs will return to the low 70s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday.

Dry weather is in place the next couple of days.

Thursday and Friday looks to be our next shot at getting some notable rainfall, with scattered showers and storms possible both days.

As of now, values could hit the 1" rain mark.

We did receive decent rain yesterday, as the cold front moved through.

Madison has picked up nearly 2" of rain in the past week, but we're still more than 7" below normal for the year so far.