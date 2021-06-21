Coolest day since the end of May

MADISON (WKOW) - After the hottest start to June on record, it'll be a much cooler for the next couple of days.



SET UP

A strong cold front moved through last night bringing beneficial rain.

Madison has picked up nearly 2" of rain in the past week, but we're still more than 7" below normal for the year so far.

Conditions will be much cooler on the backside of the departing weather system.

TODAY

Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs only in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and crisp in the upper 40s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s.

A few showers or t-showers are possible Tuesday evening and overnight.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s and isolated shower chances.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s.



More showers and storms expected at night.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and more humid with scattered showers and storms and highs in the upper 70s.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 70s.