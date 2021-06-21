Couric book tour this fall will be in-person, in theaters

NEW YORK (AP) — For her tour this fall to promote her memoir “Going There,” Katie Couric is anticipating not only the interest of her fans but a return to something like a pre-pandemic world — a nationwide book tour. Book events have remained mostly virtual even as movie theaters and concert halls have begun reopening. Couric’s 11-city tour, announced Monday by Little, Brown and Company and Live Nation, will very much be in person, and well beyond the scale of book stores and libraries and other typical settings for authors. Stops include Boston’s Orpheum Theatre and Atlanta Symphony Hall. “Going There” will be released on Oct. 26.