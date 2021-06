MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Middleton early Monday morning.

Dane County dispatchers said the 911 call originally came in at 3:37 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bay Laurel Lane.

The caller said flames were coming from the back of the home.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.