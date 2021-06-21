Doctors warn Delta variant could slow return to normal

(WKOW) -- One of doctors' biggest concerns in the fight against COVID-19 is the Delta variant.

UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said unvaccinated people are especially at risk because of how contagious it is.

"The Delta variant is twice as likely to land you in the hospital, so not only is it more contagious, but it also creates more severe disease," Dr. Pothof told 27 News. "That Delta variant is likely, over the course of summer, going to become our predominant strain here in the United States."

Although we may not see a surge in hospital cases, we may see more cases of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people because of the Delta variant. This will likely be the case in areas where vaccination rates are low.

Even in Wisconsin, vaccination rates vary widely from county to county.

Dr. Pothof said vaccinated people will fare much better.