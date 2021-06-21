Driver killed in collision with semi in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a driver was killed in a crash also involving a semi Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of STH 67 and Town Road MM in the Township of Ashippun around 12:40 p.m.

The investigation revealed the driver of a truck failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a semi. Both vehicles crashed into a ditch and hit power lines.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi and a passenger were unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.