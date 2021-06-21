Dubuque County’s EF-1 tornado rips through farmland and sets one family’s home on fire

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The National Weather Service released preliminary results from the Bernard tornado damage survey, indicating that an EF-1 tornado caused damage to farm outbuildings and trees.

It tracked near north Jackson and south Dubuque counties. Peak wind speeds were at 90-100 mph. No injuries have been reported.

While an EF-1 is classified among the weakest of tornados, the aftermath of damages caused to properties was devastating, especially to one site.

KWWL visited three different sites across Bernard and Dubuque County Monday.

The first sight was off of 13th Ave and Bellevue-Cascade Rd in Bernard. A section of a barn, housing a large tractor, had six roofing panels ripped off and blown about 50-100 yards down the property.

There was a silos on the property and a pole laying down flat next to it that was also knocked down by the tornado and high winds. The farm also included cattle, and no cattle or persons were reported fatal or with injuries.

Then about five miles east on Molony Rd and Higginsport Rd, another farm property suffered even more devastating damages.

According to the land owners, this farm has been in the Molony Family since the late 1800s, and runs today as a corn and soybean farm.

For one family member, seeing this devastation to the barns also ripped through the sentimental value she holds for the farm's family history, and she shared that this was the first time a tornado had ever damaged the property.

One neighbor nearby the farm described seeing the debris of the roofing fly around the sky and falling to the ground, along with the black funnel that was twisting on the farmland.

They then had to go down into the basement for shelter for about 15 minutes. They were without electricity, but still had cell service.

Those neighbors are now helping pick up the debris off the Molony Rd farm, and family members say the community has been generous in offering to help with the aftermath.

And then about 20-minutes away in the Barrington Lake neighborhood of Dubuque County, a third site was struck by lightning and caught on fire.

The family said the torrential downpour of rain was blowing in from the tornado, until around 8 p.m. last night, when they heard the lightning strike their stainless steel chimney with a loud 'BOOM' in his words, and shook their home.

Homeowner Garrett Mess said his wife literally saw sparks flying down the side of the house where the chimney was; they raced around to look for fire and smoke, and saw it coming from the small garage.

"It shook the house, and we lost some lights and power so I knew it had hit the house, or it was very close," Mess said. "And when I went down, she said 'I saw it,' and she saw sparks fly down the chimney way. And then I could hear what sounded like fire coming from the garage. I immediately went in and said, 'Call 911 and get everybody out of here. There's a fire!'

The fire department showed up within ten minutes and was able to extinguish the fire; it fortunately did not travel past the small garage unit of the house.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but according to the Sherriff's department, there's an estimated $10,000 in damages to the property.

"It's a freak accident - it could literally happen to anyone at anytime, and we're fortunate that no one was hurt and the fire department saved our house," Mess said. "Lightning will go wherever it wants to go. Thankfully it didn't go down the chimney and into the house, because that would have been much worse."

Mess and his family moved to the area just one year ago. He grew up in Dubuque and said the last time he experienced severe weather like this was in 1993 when there was a tornado warning, and hail the size of baseballs were coming down.

According to the National Weather Service, the last time an EF-1 Tornado touched down in Dubuque was in March 2020.