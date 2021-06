MADISON (WKOW) - Flags in Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor former state representative Ann Hraychuck.

She passed away on June 6 at the age of 69.

Hraychuck was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2006. She was the first woman elected to the 28th district.

Hraychuck also served as majority caucus secretary.