Gas prices are slightly down this week, experts don’t expect it to last

(WAOW) — For the first time in months, drivers are getting a slight relief from what has felt like a constant rise in gas prices. This week, in Wisconsin and across the nation, gas prices are dipping.

Experts say the rise in gas prices, and the eventual slight dip, all go back to the same thing: demand.

“There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The “healthy demand,” for Wisconsin drivers means a 1.4 cent drop brings the average for a gallon of gas to $2.90, according to GasBuddy. That’s still 3.4 cents higher than a month ago and 80.4 cents higher than this time last year.

GasBuddy reports that Wisconsin drivers could pay as little as $2.56 or as much as $3.05 at the pump.

Nationally, drivers are paying an average of $3.05 for gas, which is actually a 2.1 cent drop. It’s still up 2 cents from the month before and 93.5 cents from this time last year.

And, while it’s not much relief, it may last for a couple weeks before potentially rising even higher.

“As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season,” De Haan said.