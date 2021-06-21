Hearing to be held in Georgia absentee ballot review case

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments over whether a lawsuit that alleges fraud during the November general election in Georgia’s most populous county should be dismissed. Arguments are planned to be heard Monday. The lawsuit alleges there’s evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County. As part of the suit, the nine voters who filed it want to inspect some 147,000 absentee ballots to see whether there are any that are illegitimate. Fulton County, the county election board and the county courts clerk have all filed motions asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit.