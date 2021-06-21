Hydrant plant reopens after shooting killed 2, wounded 2

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A fire hydrant plant in Alabama has reopened, nearly a week after a gunman killed two co-workers and wounded two others there. Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Monday that investigators still don’t know the motive for the shootings early Tuesday at Mueller Water Products. He says detectives went to Tennessee to interview relatives of the two men recovering in a Chattanooga hospital. Police said last week that 34-year-old Andreas Horton used a handgun to kill and wound his co-workers before dawn Tuesday and was found dead in his vehicle in nearby Guntersville. Police said he apparently had shot himself.