Iran’s sole nuclear power plant undergoes emergency shutdown

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says the country’s sole nuclear power plant has undergone a temporary emergency shutdown. An official from the state electric energy company said on a talk show that the Bushehr plant shutdown began on Saturday and would last “for three to four days.” He said that outages could result. He did not elaborate but this is the first time Iran has reported an emergency shutdown of the plant, located in the southern port city of Bushehr. It went online in 2011 with help from Russia. In March, Iran said the plant could stop working since it couldn’t buy needed equipment from Russia because of sanctions.