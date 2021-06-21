Madison College operating back at full capacity

MADISON (WKOW) - The Madison College campus is back open at full capacity.

That means all in-person offerings, including classes and student-life activities, will be available for the fall semester.

Last fall, 70 percent of classes were online. This fall, the plan is to have only 20 percent of classes online.

“We already do not have a requirement for masking. It’s optional,” college president Dr. Jack Daniels. “We do not require vaccinations as well. Our class sizes will reflect the capacity of each one of our classes.”

The fall term begins Aug. 30.