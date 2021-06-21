Man charged with 6 counts in Sparta ax attack that killed 1

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of attacking three people with an ax in western Wisconsin earlier this month has been charged with five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his grandmother’s husband. Thirty-six-year-old Thomas Aspseter, of Sparta, is charged in the death of 87-year-old Bernard Waite. Seventy-six-year-old Michael Waite and 73-year-old Margaret Waite, both of Exeland, were injured in the June 6 attack. Authorities say Michael Waite remains hospitalized from his injuries. Authorities say Aspseter had previously lived in the house with his grandmother and Bernard Waite before he was kicked out. On the night of the attack, the three victims arrived at the home after being away during the weekend to find Aspseter had returned and broken into the home.