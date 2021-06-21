Man dies after falling into Wisconsin River

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) - A man is dead after falling into the Wisconsin River in Richland County on Saturday, authorities say.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office says the victim was fishing near the bank of the Gotham Boat Landing when he fell in to the water. A witness nearby saw him fall into the water.

Rescue crews pulled him out down river. He was pronounced dead at Richland Hospital.

Authorities believe the victim was fishing when he fell into the river.