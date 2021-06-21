Merkel’s bloc pledges stability, renewal in German election

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s center-right bloc is pledging to boost the economy without raising taxes and make the country “climate-neutral” by 2045 without endangering jobs, in its program for the September election that will determine who succeeds long-time Chancellor Angela Merkel. The Union bloc on Monday became the last major political force to set out its stall for the Sept. 26 parliamentary election. The other two parties fielding candidates for the chancellery, the environmentalist Greens and the center-left Social Democrats, unveiled their programs in March. The bloc released its program at a time when polls show it back in the lead.