Mexican police identify corpse of Indigenous activist

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora have identified a badly decayed corpse as that of an Indigenous rights leader who disappeared almost four weeks ago. The office said Monday that DNA tests and fingerprints were used to identify Tomás Rojo Valencia, a leader of the Yaqui indigenous community. He disappeared May 27 following tensions over Yaqui roadblocks protesting gas ducts, water pipelines and railway lines that have been run across their territory without consulting them or giving them much benefit. The confirmation came on the same day a 25-year-old Yaqui woman was reported missing in the same area.