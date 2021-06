BARABOO (WKOW)-- The Middleton baseball team fell one win short of returning to the WIAA Baseball State Tournament for the first time since 2016. On Monday, Middleton defeated Madison Memorial 8-6 in the sectional semifinals to advance to the sectionals finals. Middleton then fell to Holmen 2-1, and Holmen advanced to state.

Middleton finished the season 19-9.