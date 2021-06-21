MMSD summer food program is back. Here’s what you need to know

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison school families will be able to take advantage of the summer food program again this year.

The Madison Metropolitan School District has 30 pickup locations throughout the city. The program provides meals to all students during the summer.

Families can pick up curbside market boxes. Those contain enough food for seven days, for breakfast and lunch.

“A lot of our kids depend on these meals throughout the year, so we want to make sure that for our district that we continue to supply the meals that those kids need in order to maintain substance and balance in their lives," Director of Food and Nutrition Services Nichele Smith said.

Below are the pickup locations: